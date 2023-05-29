Vuma Pop-Up Cinema founder using movies to keep Khayelitsha kids off the streets

Buhle Sithela says previously working at local cinemas sparked his love for movies and the film industry and he's now using this passion to help keep children off the streets.

CAPE TOWN - This Child Protection Week Eyewitness News has reached out to Good Samaritans who have committed to improving the lives of vulnerable children.

One of them is 27-year-old Buhle Sithela from Khayelitsha.

He's been running the Vuma Pop-Up Cinema in that community and surrounding areas since 2018.

The aim of the initiative - he says - is to create a safe space for children, giving them an opportunity to watch inspiring and educational short films, after which a discussion is had to teach them the skill of public speaking and boost their confidence.

The young social entrepreneur makes use of community spaces like churches and community halls as cinema venues and even provides children with a warm meal and a snack.

This comes at absolutely no cost and Sithela relies solely on donations from other Good Samaritans. He says he had to do something to respond to the needs of vulnerable children in the township.

"Some children, their parents are not working and also since lockdown, more people keep losing their jobs and so the parents appreciate that."

Sithela says he's even managed to raise money to buy a portable solar power station to continue entertaining children during load shedding.

If anyone would like to support Buhle Sithela in his quest to help children in his community, he can be contacted through his Vuma Pop-Up Cinema Facebook page.