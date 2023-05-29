There will be consequences for MMCs missing public participation, says Makhubele

City of Joburg Council Speaker Colleen Makhubele has written a letter demanding accountability from Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda and several MMCs for missing 17 sessions over the past month.

JOHANNESBURG - There will be repercussions for MMC's who have been missing public participation sessions.

This is the warning from the City of Johannesburg council Speaker Colleen Makhubele.

The sessions are important mechanisms for the city to communicate directly with residents.

However, only one member of the mayoral committee has attended most of these sessions.

Speaker Makhubele said this is unacceptable.

"The particular MMC is not there to deal with the nitty gritty, for example what is happening in region G."

There will be disciplinary action, she added.

"This disciplinary action will be looked at and it will go to the relevant committee, like our ethics committee for disciplinary processes."