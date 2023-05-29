Stage 6 power cuts return due to delay in returning generating units to service

Eskom has announced that stage six load shedding will be implemented from 4PM on Monday afternoon.

CAPE TOWN - Eskom has announced that stage six load shedding will be implemented from 4PM on Monday afternoon.

The power utility said that this was necessary due to the delay in returning 10 electricity generation units to service.

READ: How to check your load shedding schedule

Stage four power cuts will be introduced from 5AM on Tuesday morning.

Eskom will alternate between stages six and four until further notice.