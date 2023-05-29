Source of cholera outbreak could be water tanker distributors - expert

The water expert told Eyewitness News on Sunday night that if the source of the deadly outbreak could be traced to tankers, potentially linking it to the Rooiwal wastewater plant, culpability could begin to be proven against the country’s water sector.

CAPE TOWN - As government still tracks the source of a deadly cholera outbreak in Hammanskraal, north of Tshwane, one of the country's leading water experts suggested the culprits could be the tankers distributing water to the stricken town.

On Sunday night, Professor Anthony Turton told Eyewitness News that he got wind of this from the forensic teams investigating the source in the wake of the deaths of 24 people.

The City of Tshwane urged residents not to buy and drink untested water from peddlers.

“If it comes from tankers, then of course there’s a potential link to Rooiwal and if the Rooiwal link is proven, then you start getting the first chance in South Africa in the water sector where you can start proving culpability for the loss of human life as a direct result of corruption,” said Turton.

In 2019, the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) declared the water in Hammanskraal unsafe to drink, but the Ministry of Water and Sanitation said the first warning came all the way back in 2004.

Besides setting up yet another inquiry, the SAHRC's former Gauteng head, Buang Jones, said relatives of those affected could launch a potentially massive court case.

“[What] the families of the deceased or the residents of Hammanskraal at this point could do is to consider litigating against those who they think are responsible for this recent outbreak, but to also take the report of the commission and to force its compliance.”

Meanwhile, a Hammanskraal taxi driver and resident since 2005, Anthon Masita, described the water as looking ‘brownish-greyish’ and smelling like ‘something died’ inside it.

The Gift of the Givers's Clifford Mabe said their volunteers were handing out hundreds of bottles of clean, drinking water.

“We [handed out] about 5,200 five-litre bottles the whole week and then our next project will be the schools on Monday.”