'Record number' of households applying to install rooftop solar systems - CoCT

CAPE TOWN - Close to 700 Cape Town residents have applied to register solar PV systems in the month of March alone.

The City of Cape Town said it has received more than 2,300 applications this year.

Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis said close to a quarter of all applications they received were lodged in the first four months of this year.

“These figures show an energised market response to Cape Town’s incentives for businesses and residents to install solar PV generation. The City of Cape Town is the first city in South Africa to offer households and businesses cash for their excess rooftop solar and we’re raising the residential small-scale embedded generation tariff by over 10% for this year to make that incentive even more attractive."

Hill-Lewis adds the city is set to start paying businesses “cash for power” from next month, while residents will be able to start selling power for cash from later this year.

“Record numbers of households are applying to the City of Cape Town to install rooftop solar systems and help us end load shedding.”