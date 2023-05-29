Rand will remain unpredictable for some time, warn economists

The South African currency had a tumultuous month, reaching an all-time low of R19.80 to the dollar in the past week. Higher interest rates, the impact of load shedding as well as accusations that the country supplied arms to Russia are among factors that continue to weaken the rand.

JOHANNESBURG - Some economists believe the rand is a ticking time bomb as it remains volatile in the face of political and economic adversity.

The South African currency had a tumultuous month, reaching an all-time low of R19.80 to the dollar in the past week.

Higher interest rates, the impact of load shedding as well as accusations that the country supplied arms to Russia are among the factors that continue to weaken the rand.

Economists have warned that the currency will remain unpredictable for some time, despite the rand showing a slight recovery against the dollar since the start of trade on Monday.

Visiting professor at the Wits Business School, Jannie Rossouw, said that the political storm triggered by the Lady R saga was among the issues piling pressure on the rand.

"Until such time as that has been cleared, the rand will remain under pressure."

While the country's economy is underpinned by weakness, chief economist at Econometrix, Azar Jammine, said that there were some positive factors that would rally the rand higher.

This includes the temporary suspension of the US debt ceiling until 2025.

"A positive vibe of that kind, theoretically, should create a positive atmosphere in financial markets that helps emerging market currencies such as the rand. The other factor that is of influence today has been the victory of Recep Erdogan in Turkey for another term of office."

This time last year, the rand was trading at an average of R15.20 to the dollar.