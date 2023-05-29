Ramaphosa set to face marathon debate in Parly on Presidency's budget allocation

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s two-day appearance will come against the backdrop of the National Assembly sending a delegation abroad to help it decide on whether to establish a committee to oversee this portfolio.

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa’s leadership is set to come into sharp focus in Parliament this week when he will face a marathon debate on the budget allocation of his office.

Last year, Ramaphosa's budget vote address descended into chaos and violence as Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) MPs were removed from the chamber after labeling him a criminal over money laundering claims at his Phala Phala farm.

These were the chaotic scenes that greeted President Ramaphosa at the start to his budget vote address last year.

A year on, and the Phala Phala saga remains a blight on his presidency, especially since the National Assembly has since resolved not to follow through with an impeachment inquiry.

Opposition parties have, however, not let the matter go, most recently since the Presidency announced that Ramaphosa will no longer challenge an independent panel report on the matter.

Criminal investigations and the Public Protector’s probe also remain inconclusive.

During Wednesday’s six-hour debate, Ramaphosa can also be expected to face questions on the latest inquiry he’s ordered, into the docking of a Russian cargo vessel in South African waters.

The country’s water and electricity crises are also sure to be high on the agenda for debate.

The role of the new electricity minister will undoubtedly again be in the spotlight, another portfolio for which the African National Congress (ANC) has blocked the establishment of a parliamentary oversight committee.