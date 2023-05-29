Pupils return to Carletonville school after sinkhole swallows part of building

The sinkhole, which is approximately 12 metres deep, appeared in February this year, underneath a building that housed the school’s toilets.

JOHANNESBURG - On Monday, learners at the Relebogile Secondary School in Carletonville have returned to school for the first time in three months.

They were not attending classes because a sinkhole swallowed parts of the school building.

The sinkhole, which is approximately 12 metres deep, appeared in February this year, underneath a building that housed the school’s toilets.

The sinkhole swallowed a portion of the school. While matriculants have been attending classes at a community hall, learners in other grades have not been to shcool since the sinkhole appeared in February. pic.twitter.com/MQIPDZWgS0 ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 29, 2023

For now, the Gauteng Education Department has set up mobile classrooms at a separate location near the school.

It has been three months since grade eight to grade eleven learners at the Relebogile Secondary School last attended classes, but they seemed joyful to return to school.

Matriculants have been attending from a community hall at a nearby area but it was only on Monday that the rest of the learners could proceed with the academic syllabus.

The basins and toilets at the school are no longer detectable, as the whole restroom has been completely engulfed by the 12-metre-deep sinkhole.

But just across the road, the education department has set up multiple mobile classrooms which is an interim measure until the sinkhole is repaired.

However, Eyewitness News spoke to some staff members, who have expressed their commitment to ensuring learners catch up on the three months of school they have missed.

This is just one of the many sinkholes at the Merafong Local Municipality.