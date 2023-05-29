Parents worried about academics after pupils miss 3 months due to sinkhole

Grade 8 to grade 11 pupils at Relebogile Secondary School in Carletonville have not been attending classes after a sinkhole swallowed parts of the school in February this year.

JOHANNESBURG - The parents of pupils from the Relebogile Secondary School in Carletonville say they are worried about the amount of learning time their children have missed out on.

While matriculants have been attending school at a separate location, the rest of the pupils have missed out on three months of the academic syllabus.

The learners returned to school on Monday as mobile classrooms have been set up across the road from the school premises.

Their parents also gathered at the school on Monday morning, pleading with the school to initiate catch-up programmes.

Monday was the second “first day of school” at the Relebogile Secondary School after three months of absence due to the enormous sinkhole.

The father of two learners from the school, Paul Maseko, said it really affected him when his children couldn’t attend school.

"I am glad that my kids are back to school. I am here today as a parent to ensure everything happens in orderly manner and school proceeds as planned."

But another parent, Nthutu Mabobe, says she doesn’t think her daughter will do well after missing three months of the academic syllabus.

"The worst part is that my child is in grade 11. They were not learning at all for the past three months - they didn’t even attend online classes."

The sinkhole is still on the school premises but there isn't any clarity as to when it will be repaired.