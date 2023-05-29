NPA wants court to end Zuma's 'unreasonable' delays in arms deal corruption case

The case was last in the Pietermaritzburg High Court in April when it was on the roll for the trial to finally get underway. But it wound up being postponed again.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) wants the court to step in and bring an end to what it maintains are the “unreasonable” delays that former President Jacob Zuma is causing in the arms deal corruption case.

The case was last in the Pietermaritzburg High Court in April when it was on the roll for the trial to finally get underway.

But it wound up being postponed again.

This after Zuma brought a second application for State advocate Billy Downer, who’s leading the prosecution, to be removed.

In response, the State’s now brought its own conditional counter-application.

In the State’s answering affidavit, Downer argues that Zuma’s ultimate aim is “to avoid at all costs to have his day in court”.

And his modus operandi, Downer continues, is to launch and prosecute “endless challenges of various kinds”, which he further describes as “baseless”.

He highlights that Zuma made his first appearance in the dock for this case in 2005 and that almost 18 years later, the first witness is yet to take the stand.

And he describes the prejudice to the interests of justice, the State “and all other parties” as “obvious”.

Downer adds that should Zuma’s latest application prove unsuccessful, the State will be moving for an order for the criminal trial to proceed.