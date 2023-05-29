Mkhwebane inquiry: Dyantyi labels bribery claims against him as scandalous

CAPE TOWN - The chairperson of Parliament’s Section 194 inquiry, Richard Dyantyi, has labeled bribery claims against him as scandalous.

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has lodged a complaint with National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, claiming that Dyantyi, African National Congress (ANC) chief whip, Pemmy Majodina, and police committee chairperson, Tina Joemat-Pettersson, have attempted to solicit bribes for a favourable outcome to her impeachment inquiry.

Dyantyi says nothing will stop the inquiry from proceeding.

Mkhwebane’s impeachment inquiry has been on hold since March, with the clock ticking on finalising proceedings by the end of next month.

The Speaker says she won’t be getting involved by entertaining Mkhwebane’s complaint that attempts have been made to manipulate the inquiry.

She says Mkhwebane should approach Parliament’s ethics committee instead.

Chairperson of the Section 194 committee, Richard Dyantyi, has denied the allegations against him as "shenanigans" to derail the process.

"No amount of shenanigans will deter us from executing the parliamentary work that we have been assigned to do."

He says the committee remains focused and resolute to conclude the inquiry with the limited resources and time available.

Dyantyi says he won’t dignify Mkhwebane’s allegations against him with any further comment.