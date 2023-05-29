Mbalula rubbishes DA's stance on SA-Russia arms deal claims: 'They want power'

ANC secretary general Fikile Mbalula says the DA is forever on a mission to 'bring the ANC down'.

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) secretary general Fikile Mbalula has accused Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen of putting political party interests ahead of the country's.

This follows what Mbalula described as reckless and baseless claims by Steenhuisen that South Africa sold arms to Russia.

It's further alleged that the arms were used in Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

The allegations brought the diplomatic relations between South Africa and the United States (US) under the microscope after US ambassador Ruben Brigety publicly stated that arms left Simon's Town, but later apologised.

Mbalula said politicians need to exercise restraint on diplomatic matters.

The ANC secretary general said comments made by Steenhuisen caused unnecessary tension between South Africa and other countries.

"John says that he believes that there are arms. These people, the way they want power, they don't care about South Africa, as a country. They don't care, as long as it will bring the ANC down."

Mbalula said the US' reaction to the allegations was expected.

"We are being accused here by John Steenhuisen. Leave Brigety, the US ambassador. We understand the US. They like to make these allegations. They can tomorrow wake up and say, ‘there's going to be a big war in South Africa’.”

Mbalula welcomed the establishment of a panel investigating the allegations of arms being sold to Russia.