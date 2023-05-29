Maimane: 'Negligent' state must be held accountable for little girl's death

This follows the death of 3-year-old Neyamiah Eaton who died on the way to the hospital after an inverter powering her backup oxygen cylinder ran out of power amid rolling power cuts.

CAPE TOWN - Build One SA (BOSA) leader Mmusi Maimane has opened a culpable homicide case against the state for negligence in the death of a three-year-old girl in Johannesburg.

Neyamiah Eaton died from oxygen deprivation last week Thursday.

She stopped breathing in her mother's arms while being rushed to hospital.

READ: It was avoidable, says family of 3-year-old who died from oxygen deprivation

Neyamiah Eaton stopped breathing in her mother’s arms while being rushed to hospital, following the inverter powering her backup oxygen cylinder running out of battery power due to days of power outages @NtuthuzeloNene ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 29, 2023

It's understood that the inverter powering her backup oxygen cylinder ran out of battery power due to days of rolling power cuts.

Maimane says government must be held culpable for the little girl's death.

"We believe the state was negligent in the protracted hours of load shedding put citizens at risk. First there's a constitutional imperative which says everyone has a right to life. When you don't have energy and you have a little child who's on an oxygen tank that fails because of load shedding you're undermining that right."