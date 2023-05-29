It was avoidable, says family of 3-year-old who died from oxygen deprivation

Three-year-old Neyamiah Eaton stopped breathing in her mother's arms while being rushed to hospital, following the inverter powering her backup oxygen cylinder running out of battery power due to days of power outages.

JOHANNESBURG - Questions are being asked by a Johannesburg family in Bromhof after a three-year-old girl stopped breathing when the machine used to provide her with oxygen stopped working, due to extended power outages.

Three-year-old Neyamiah Eaton died in her mother's arms while being rushed to hospital.

A viral infection subjected her to difficulty in breathing and she had to rely on a backup oxygen cylinder.

The inverter powering her breathing machine ran out of battery power, following days of outages in the area.

The child's family said her death could had been avoided if there weren't unplanned power cuts.

In response, the leader of political party Build One South Africa (Bosa), Mmusi Maimane, said he would open a culpable homicide case against the state on Monday morning.

Maimane will be opening the case at the Cape Town Central Police Station.

"We urge Mr Ramokgopa to publicly commit to a plan as to how government will comply with the High Court order to instate electricity supply to all public hospitals, schools and police stations, during load shedding within 60 days.”

