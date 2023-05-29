Gauteng residents assured tap water safe as long as municipalities say it is

Over the past month, at least 24 people have died from the disease, while more than 200 people are being treated.

JOHANNESBURG - Despite the cholera outbreak in Gauteng, the Water and Sanitation Department has assured residents they can continue drinking tap water as long as their municipalities give them the go-ahead.

So far, the waterborne disease has been confined to the areas of Hammanskraal in the City of Tshwane and Parys in the Free State.

The department and municipalities are carrying out water quality tests at distribution points and water treatment plants to locate the origin of the disease.

The failing Rooival wastewater treatment works has been affecting Hammanskraal’s water supply.

The Water and Sanitation Department says the plant has been polluting the Apies River which flows into the Leeukraal Dam.

And the City of Tshwane’s Temba water treatment plant takes water from this dam.

It says the water that enters the plant is so polluted that the system is unable to purify it properly.

"Technical teams from the Department of Water and Sanitation, the national and provincial Department of Health, as well as relevant municipalities, are currently carrying out water quality tests at distribution points and water treatment works in areas where people have become infected," said the department's Wisane Mivasa.

The department says it will release an interim report next week so that all municipalities know the state of their water supply.