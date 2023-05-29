Ex-G4S employee accused of helping Thabo Bester to escape released on bail

During her bail application, Nastassja Jansen’s attorney, Gary Botha, argued that the State did not have concrete evidence to suggest his client played a role in Bester’s escape.

JOHANNESBURG - Four of the five former G4S employees arrested in connection with assisting Facebook rapist, Thabo Bester, escape prison have been denied bail.

The group appeared in the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court on Monday afternoon.

One of the suspects, a former control centre room operator who stands accused of opening certain doors to allow Bester to walk out of prison, was the only one of the five to be granted bail in the form of R10,000.

Botha based his argument on the fact that Jansen’s job description entailed that she opened doors for G4S officials and due to Bester being dressed in a G4S uniform at the time of his escape, Jansen could not have known he was an inmate.

"Thabo Bester escaped being camouflaged in a G4S uniform. My client is being criminally charged for reporting for duty, doing her daily duties, and at the end of the day she is sitting here as accused eight."

Magistrate Motlhoko Khabisi granted Jansen bail based on the fact that the State could not counter these claims.

It also took into consideration that she is a single mother of two children.

"State did not prove beyond reasonable doubt that the interest of justice does not permit her release on bail, consequently she is admitted to release on bail."

The case against all eight accused in Bester’s audacious escape resumes on 20 June.