DWS to release interim report on state of water services in SA

JOHANNESBURG - The Water and Sanitation Department has committed to releasing an interim report on the state of water services in the country amid concerns of the spread of cholera in the country.

Twenty-four people have died from the bacterial disease in Gauteng and the Free State so far.

The majority of the cases have been recorded in Hammanskraal, north of Pretoria.

Residents there say they fear drinking water supplied by tankers following the rapid increase of infections.

The department says it’s closely monitoring the Ngwathe local municipality in the Free State and Hammanskraal in the City of Tshwane, which have been the hotspot for cholera in recent weeks.

Last week, non-profit organisation AfriForum said it had independently tested water along the Vaal River, in Parys and detected cholera and E coli in two of its samples.

Shortly after, the department followed with its own assessments of the water in the Free State.

The department's Wisane Mavasa: “Analysis indicated that treated water reticulated to taps in the area complies with SANS 241 (the South African National Standard 241) quality requirements and therefore the tap water supplied is suitable for human consumption.”

It said it’s been conducting extensive water assessments over the last year and the incoming report will detail every municipality's water quality results.

Meanwhile, although Rand Water says its water is cholera-free, some Ekurhuleni residents won't have any of its supply throughout this week.

The water utility said it had successfully completed its planned maintenance on Monday, but water hadn’t been restored yet.

It said it had to cut the water supply for 59 hours since last Friday for a new pipe to be added.

The water utility's Makenosi Maroo said that areas including Brakpan, Nigel, Kwa-Thema and Springs would still be affected.

“The goal of that maintenance was to improve the provision of water to the Brakpan reservoir, however, it will take some time for the affected reservoirs to fully recover.”

It says that municipalities should be providing alternative water supply to affected residents while the supply normalises.