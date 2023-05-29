Drug peddler in possession of over R600k worth of drugs due in court

The 36-year-old undocumented immigrant was arrested while he was travelling on the N7 national route in Cape Town at the weekend.

CAPE TOWN - A suspected drug peddler, caught in possession of R700 000 worth of drugs, is set to appear in the Goodwood Magistrate’s court on Monday.

Acting on a tip-off, police officers flagged the car the suspect was travelling in - and uncovered tik to the value of around R50, 000.

The police’s Malcolm Pojie said further investigation led them to the suspect’s home- where officers discovered a substantial quantity of drugs.

“Estimated value if about R650 000.00 (3689 mandrax tablets and tik and 619 ecstasy tablets) as well as an undisclosed amount of cash, believed to be the proceeds of illegal drug trafficking and dealing. The find was confiscated as evidence and the accused was apprehended and detained.”

In an unrelated incident, Pojie said a 42-year-old suspect, found in possession of illegal ammunition, was also set to make an appearance at the Clanwilliam Magistrates Court on Monday morning.