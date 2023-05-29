DA objects to inclusion of Enver Surty in 'Lady R' inquiry

The panel will be taking a look at why the Russian vessel was docked in Cape Town and whether South Africa provided any arms to the country.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) has objected to the inclusion of former Basic Education Deputy Minister Enver Surty as part of the inquiry in the docking of the Lady R.

It said that his affiliation with the African National Congress (ANC) raised questions about the impartiality and independence of the inquiry.

This follows the Presidency’s announcement that the inquiry, led by former Supreme Court Judge Phineas Mojapelo, would have six weeks to investigate the matter.

The DA said the inclusion of Surty in the inquiry undermined the integrity of the process.

Surty, a qualified lawyer, served as deputy education minister from 2009 until 2019.

DA defence spokesperson, Kobus Marais, said that the inquiry required people who were independent.

"Mr Surty's affiliation with the ANC raises questions about the impartiality and independence of the investigation. It is imperative that such investigations be conducted by experts who are free from any political bias or influence."

Marais said the party would be submitting a Promotion of Access to Information Act (PAIA) request to President Cyril Ramaphosa, seeking clarity on the appointment process and the potential influence of the ANC's deployment committee.