City of Tshwane to provide counselling to family of slain teen Palesa Malatji

Palesa was raped and killed last Thursday while returning from school. Her body was found on a field near a local school the next day.

JOHANNESBURG - The family of slain Soshanguve teenager, Palesa Malatji, is struggling to deal with the brutal way she died.

Palesa was raped and killed last Thursday while returning from school.

Her body was found on a field near a local school the next day.

The Tshwane municipality said that it would be providing psycho-social support to her family and friends.

Tshwane MMC for Social Development and Community Services, Peggy de Bruin, said that the community had been left traumatised by this incident.

"So the first thing we are going to do is send social workers to do some counselling, to give counselling to some family members. The mother is shaken, the grandmother and everybody else in the family because this is actually a sad moment, in the family, in the community, so we will be assisting."