Cholera update: 'Water in areas surrounding Vaal River should be safe to drink'

Despite a sample of the Vaal River water testing positive for cholera, the Department of Water and Sanitation sought to allay residents' fears.

JOHANNESBURG - The Water and Sanitation Department said despite a sample of the Vaal River water testing positive for cholera, water in surrounding communities should be safe to drink.

Twenty-four people - 23 in Gauteng and in the Free State - have died from the disease and over 200 more are being treated.

So far, the outbreak has spread to Hammanskraal in the City of Tshwane and Parys in the Free State.

The source of the cholera infection is yet to be determined.

The Water and Sanitation Department said its 2022 Green Drop Report, which details the state of drinking water across the country, found that the state of many municipal wastewater treatment systems was deteriorating.

It has urged municipalities to take preventative action to ensure they are in line with the South African Bureau of Standards.

Results from recent testing done by Afri-Forum show that the sample cholera bacterium found in the Vaal River was taken from water near a sewage spilling manhole, which is flowing into the river.

Despite the presence of the disease in the Vaal River, the department said it's attending to issue of the manhole.

Meanwhile, President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to visit the Hammanskraal area on Monday where 23 people have since die due to the disease.