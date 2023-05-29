Cholera outbreak: Less people seek treatment, says Gauteng Health Dept

To date, 24 people died from the disease, with over 200 people treated at the Jubilee Hospital in Hammanskraal since the outbreak began.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Department of Health said fewer people seek medical treatment for cholera symptoms compared with the last two weeks.



Twenty-four people - 23 in Gauteng and one in the Free State - have died due to the disease.

READ MORE:

The department said over 200 people were treated at the Jubilee Hospital in Hammanskraal, northern Tshwane, since the beginning of the outbreak.

"As of Saturday, there were 77 patients admitted for diarrhoeal disease. As part of efforts to manage the diarrhoeal disease, government set up a field hospital in Kanana, Hammanskraal," said spokesperson Motalatale Modiba.