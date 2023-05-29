Child Protection Week: WC Missing Persons Unit urges parents to be more vigilant

The Western Cape Missing Persons Unit's Candice van der Rheede says parenting workshops should be held across communities to educate and assist parents and that Child Protection Week must be used to create safety awareness among children.

CAPE TOWN - As the country marks Child Protection Week, scores of families across the Cape are longing for a missing loved one.

Pictures: The Minister of Social Development, Ms Lindiwe Zulu today launched the annual Child Protection Week campaign in Hout Bay, Cape Town.

Two-month-old Kai-isha Meniers from Bishop Lavis, six-month-old Ivakele Yeko from Strand, six-year-old Shasha-Lee November from Hanover Park, nine-year-old Linathi Titshala from Delft and 12-year-old Lunamandla Sithonga from Khayelitsha.

These children are just a handful of the many children who have been reported missing in recent years and have still not been found.

The Western Cape Missing Persons Unit's Candice van der Rheede says her organisation conducts regular follow-ups of cold cases.

"Every other week, we send our flyer around, we check the hospitals, we check the mortuaries, we check health institutions... We are looking all over. We are always urging the public if you see somebody that didn't have a child and then all of a sudden there's a child, just to report it to us so that we can investigate. My saying is that if you don't see them in the mortuary and they are not in the hospital, then there is still hope."

Van der Rheede says parenting workshops should be held across communities to educate and assist parents.

"I'm still finding children playing outside at 7PM, 8PM, 9PM unsupervised, I’m still seeing children walking alone on the roads to school, I’m still finding children standing at the robots, begging for money and some of these children, their parents are on drugs, and they are using these children to get money."

Van der Rheede also urged parents to be more vigilant.

"If your child is playing outside, stand and wait with that child to check if that child is going to be okay. If not in the street, let the child play in the yard but don't let the children play alone outside. The people that you use to look after your children, scrutinise, investigate, find out who these people are, where they come from, things like that."

Van der Rheede says Child Protection Week must be used to create safety awareness among children.

"We cannot have too much awareness because there are still so many children that aren't alert and aren't aware out there of the dangers they face, especially when it comes to people that they know. In most of the cases where we have had child killings, it's always the people that they know that have killed and raped these children."