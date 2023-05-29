Child Protection Week: Kids in many CT communities 'exposed to daily shootings'

In many Cape Town communities - such as Mitchells Plain, Hanover Park, Ocean View, and Manenberg - violent gang activity is taking its toll on minors.

CAPE TOWN - As South Africa marks Child Protection Week, gun and gang violence are rampant in many areas.

Children, particularly in the Cape Flats, are subjected to constant violence, and there are calls for more to be done to address the scourge.

The Cape Flats Safety Forum's Abie Isaacs has pleaded with government and law enforcement authorities to come up with solutions to address gang and gun violence.

“Our children are exposed to daily shootings, and daily bodies being on the road. If you go to some of these crime scenes, you will see majority of children going frequently to them. It has a social effect on our children."

Isaacs also highlighted the need for additional social workers at schools.

"In specific areas, we have 12 schools where there's only one social worker that needs to feed those 12 schools, compared to the other side of the railway line where every school has a social worker."

Isaacs said he was also concerned that some children, as young as 12 years old, were being recruited by gangs to act as gun runners.