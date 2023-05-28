WC police seek public's help in wake of fatal shootings

On Thursday, a woman believed to be a witness in a case was shot and killed near the Wynberg Magistrate's Court by unknown gunmen.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape police are urging anyone with information on two unrelated fatal shootings to come forward and assist with ongoing investigations.

On Thursday, a woman believed to be a witness in a case was shot and killed near the Wynberg Magistrate's Court by unknown gunmen.

Unrelated but on the same day in Constantia, four Bulgarian citizens including two women and two men were also shot and killed.

READ: 1 of 4 killed in ct on Interpol list, confirms Bulgarian Interior Minister

Police say no arrests have been made in both incidents.

Spokesperson, Malcolm Pojie said the motive behind the killing of the woman outside Wynberg court is unknown.

"Preliminary reports reveal that the unknown deceased woman was walking in the street near the court when she was approached by unknown gunmen who started shooting at her, wounding her fatally. She succumbed to an injury sustained gunshot wounds and was declared dead by medical personnel on the scene.