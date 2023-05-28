WC police net 1,600 suspects in one week

Of those arrested, police said 22 of the suspects were wanted for murders and eight for attempted murders committed across the Western Cape.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape police on Sunday said officers arrested more than 1,600 suspects in the province in the past week.

The suspects also included 358 people wanted for assault and business robberies.

Police added that the arrests were carried out during integrated operations which began three weeks ago.

"High density operations are as follows; drugs seizures of 12,691 units, consisting mainly of dagga, mandrax, and tik. Twenty firearms were confiscated, 181 rounds of different calibre ammunition, then 6,938 litres of alcohol or liquor," said police spokesperson Malcolm Potje.

Potje added that 149 knives and pangas were confiscated.

Police said the operations would continue until the high levels of crime in the province were reduced.