WC Edu Dept calls on parents to view outcome of school applications by Monday

The department said parents will be required to confirm their school of choice by no later than 19 June.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Education Department has called on parents who applied for school placements for their children between 13 March and 14 April to view the outcome of their applications by Monday.

It said if parents confirm the placement of their children early enough, it will help other pupils who are yet to be placed.

Education MEC David Maynier requested parents to submit hard copy documents to the school within seven days of confirmation.

"This is especially important where a learner has received offers from multiple schools. Once these double-plugged learners are confirmed to a specific school, the places at other schools can be offered to other learners."

Maynier said pupils who do not get placed within the next few months will be assisted towards the end of September.

However, parents who have not applied for placements for the 2024 academic year are encouraged to submit their applications soon.