Testing delays hamper data collection on mumps outbreak - NICD

The National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD) declared mumps an outbreak earlier this year after recording a sudden increase in cases.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD) said data on the recent mumps outbreak is incomplete as a result of testing delays.

The NICD said between January and March this year, KwaZulu-Natal recorded the highest cases of mumps in children between the ages of five and nine years old.

It said since then the number of cases has not increased, but it was worth noting that no tests have been done since March, rendering current data likely outdated

The institute has urged parents to seek medical attention for their children should they present symptoms of mumps.