NSRI appeals for help after rescue vessel stolen in Strandfontein

CAPE TOWN - The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) in the Western Cape said a break-in at its Strandfontein station on Saturday night resulted in the theft of one of their rescue boats.

The institute is urging the public for assistance to find the perpetrators.

"A vital of life-saving equipment a jet rib has been stolen from the NSRI station 16 Strandfontein. We are appealing for anyone with any information to contact us," said spokesperson Kuhle Mkhize.

A case has been opened with Strandfontein Police Station.