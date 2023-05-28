N3 Toll Concession urges motorists to avoid Van Reenen's Pass due to protests

The Concession says the route has been closed off to traffic, and traffic is heavily backed up in both directions.

JOHANNESBURG - The N3 Toll Concession has urged motorists to delay travelling towards the Van Reenen's Pass in KwaZulu-Natal due to an ongoing protest in the area.

It says all lanes heading in and out of the town have been closed off.

"Law enforcement services have been deployed, but road users are advised to delay travel to the area," says operations manager Thania Dhoogra.