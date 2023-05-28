Maimane to open culpable homicide case against state after death of 3-year-old

It's understood the little girl from Randburg died on her way to the hospital on Thursday after the inverter powering her breathing machine ran out of battery power following days of power outages in the area.

JOHANNESBURG - Political party Build One South Africa (Bosa) said the tragic death of a three-year-old whose breathing machine ran out of battery life due to power outages could have been avoided.

The party's leader, Mmusi Maimane said he will open a case of culpable homicide against the state, in connection with the matter.

The country has been taking strain with higher levels of load shedding implemented over the past few months, with a bleak outlook for this winter.

"We urge Mr Ramokgopa to publicly commit to plan as how government will comply with the High Court order to instate electricity supply to all public hospitals, schools, and police stations during the load shedding days," said Bosa spokesperson Sbu Zondi.