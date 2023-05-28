Joburg north's water set to be restored by end of Sunday - Rand Water

Water was shut down by Rand Water as a result of a major leak in River Crossing, affecting several areas, including Northriding, Broadacres, Cedar Creek and Chartwell.

JOHANNESBURG - Water is expected to be restored to residents in Johannesburg north on Sunday after two days without running water, Rand Water said.

Water was shut down as a result of a major leak in River Crossing.

Several areas, including Northriding, Broadacres, Cedar Creek, and Chartwell have been affected.

Rand Water said repairs had been completed but valves are operating slowly to prevent more leaks and bursts.

It said high-lying areas might still be affected by low water pressure as the system recovered.

The water entity said valve pressure would slowly be increased throughout Sunday, and the system was expected to fully recover by the end of the day.

It has apologised to residents for the inconvenience caused by the water outages.

READ: Water tankers dispatched to parts of Ekurhuleni amid Rand Water shutdown

Meanwhile, in Ekurhuleni water problems were expected to continue as a 59-hour shutdown by Rand Water continues.

The water outages are expected to last until Monday afternoon.



Brakpan, Nigel, Springs and Kwa-Thema have been without water since Friday.

The water supplier is conducting maintenance at some of its reservoirs in the metro.

The City of Ekurhuleni said residents should continue to check its official social media pages for the location of water tankers.