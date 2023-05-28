Gauteng Health Department secures interdict against protesting nursing students

Over the past week, students across the Gauteng colleges of nursing have been demonstrating over contractual agreements with the department.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Department of Health on Sunday said it obtained a court interdict to put an end to the ongoing protests at its nursing colleges across the province.

The protesting students vowed to continue their protests on Monday.



The final year students say they are required to write a board exam in November, while their programme ends this month.

They are demanding that the department pay their stipends until they take the exam in November.

The department said the protests are unlawful and those who continue to participate will face criminal charges.

"A case of intimidation, crimen injuria and defamation of character has been opened with the South African Police Service at Hillbrow Police Station," said spokesperson spokesperson Motalatale Modiba.