Gauteng Education MEC to meet family of slain Soshanguve high school pupil

The department said the girl did not return home on Thursday afternoon after attending extra classes. Her body was found with evidence of sexual assault.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Education Department said it will visit the family of a 17-year-old girl whose body was found next to a secondary school in Soshanguve, north of Pretoria, recently.

The department said the girl did not return home on Thursday afternoon after attending extra classes at her high school.

It's understood her body was found with evidence of sexual assault near another school in the area.

Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane is set to meet the family at the Ntsako Secondary School on Monday.

"We are deeply devastated by the occurrence of this gruesome incident upon one of our learners. We wish to extend our most sincerest condolences to the family and school community," said department spokesperson Steve Mabona.