Cholera outbreak: Hammanskraal residents urged not to buy, drink untested water

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Tshwane has urged residents in Hammanskraal to avoid buying or drinking untested water from roaming tankers in the area, as the cholera outbreak continues to claim lives.

Twenty-four people have died from the disease, with over 200 treated for the disease in Gauteng.

The City is sounding the alarm following reports of unauthorised water tankers selling water to people.

"Communities are cautioned not to buy or drink water from these tankers as it is untested and not declared safe for drinking. The City provides drinkable water to its communities, informal and formal in Hammaskraal free of charge" said Spokesperson Selby Bokaba.

Bokaba added that the water provided by the city has been tested free of cholera and is safe for drinking.

It said law enforcement officers have been dispatched to Hammaskraal to do a stop and search on any vehicle transporting water.

Residents are urged to report the unauthorised water tankers to authorities.

