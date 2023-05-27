Go

Water tankers dispatched to parts of Ekurhuleni amid Rand Water shutdown

The utility said its 59-hour water shutdown is to allow it to tie in a new pipe to its existing pipeline to ensure continuous future water supply.

FILE: The utility assured residents that its water supply meets the standards for drinking and is routinely tested for cholera. Picture: icefront/123rf.com
FILE: The utility assured residents that its water supply meets the standards for drinking and is routinely tested for cholera. Picture: icefront/123rf.com
27 May 2023 15:45

JOHANNESBURG - Water tankers have been dispatched to various parts of Ekurhuleni as Rand Water's 59-hour water shutdown continues.

The maintenance of some reservoirs in Ekurhuleni by the water supplier left residents in KwaThema, Brakpan, Nigel, and Springs without water.

The shutdown began on Friday and is expected to last until Monday.

READ: Rand Water: After maintenance it may take 5 days for water supply to normalise

Rand Water said the shutdown in Ekurhuleni is to allow the utility to tie in a new pipe to its existing pipeline.

It said the continued maintenance of its reservoirs is important to ensure the continuous future supply of water for residents.

The utility also assured residents that its water supply meets the standards for drinking and is routinely tested for cholera.

This was as the country grapples with an outbreak of the disease, so far claiming at least 22 lives.

Rand Water said water tanker locations were communicated over social media pages.

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2023 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA