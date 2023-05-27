Water tankers dispatched to parts of Ekurhuleni amid Rand Water shutdown

The utility said its 59-hour water shutdown is to allow it to tie in a new pipe to its existing pipeline to ensure continuous future water supply.

JOHANNESBURG - Water tankers have been dispatched to various parts of Ekurhuleni as Rand Water's 59-hour water shutdown continues.

The maintenance of some reservoirs in Ekurhuleni by the water supplier left residents in KwaThema, Brakpan, Nigel, and Springs without water.

The shutdown began on Friday and is expected to last until Monday.

Rand Water said the shutdown in Ekurhuleni is to allow the utility to tie in a new pipe to its existing pipeline.

It said the continued maintenance of its reservoirs is important to ensure the continuous future supply of water for residents.

The utility also assured residents that its water supply meets the standards for drinking and is routinely tested for cholera.

We wish to inform our customers that even if Cholera were to be detected around our catchments, Rand Water uses chlorine as a disinfectant which is able to deal with cholera the same way as it does ecoli. ' Rand Water (@Rand_Water) May 26, 2023

This was as the country grapples with an outbreak of the disease, so far claiming at least 22 lives.

Rand Water said water tanker locations were communicated over social media pages.