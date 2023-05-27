Rwanda genocide-accused fugitive Fulgence remains behind bars, case back 2 June

The 62-year-old Rwandan national made a brief appearance in court on Friday. He faces two charges of fraud and another of contravening the Immigration Act.

CAPE TOWN - A Rwandan national accused of being involved in the 1994 genocide in his country will remain behind bars.

Ukiliho Kayishema Fulgence, who is 62 years old, made a brief appearance in the Cape Town Magistrates Court on Friday.

Fulgence was tracked down by a multi-disciplinary team and was apprehended on a farm in the Paarl area in the week.

The prosecution requested a week-long postponement to conduct further investigation.

Fulgence faces two charges of fraud, as well as another charge for contravention of the Immigration Act.

The state intends to add more charges.

"The investigation involves all the authorities, including Interpol, as well as the Hawks," said National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila.

The case will be back in court on 2 June.