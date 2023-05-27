Need for legislation enabling easier govt intervention in municipalities: Mchunu

Speaking on the Hammanskraal cholera outbreak, the Minister of Water and Sanitation said his department had been aware of the issues at the Rooiwal plant for a while but couldn't intervene as Tshwane municipality was not placed under administration.

JOHANNESBURG - The Minister of Water and Sanitation, Senzo Mchunu, said the cholera outbreak highlights the need to introduce legislation to make it easier for national government to intervene in municipalities.

Mchunu said his department has been aware of troubles at the Rooiwal Wastewater Treatment Plant for quite some time.

Rooiwal is at the centre of the water crisis in Hammanskraal, where there’s an outbreak of cholera that has claimed at least 21 lives.

READ MORE:

The minister said there is provision in the Constitution, as laid out in Section 63, that allowed the Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) to upgrade and refurbish municipal water systems.

However, this intervention would only be possible once the municipality has been placed under administration.

In 2020, the Tshwane municipality was placed under administration, however, this was later overturned by the Constitutional Court.

Mchunu said this further delayed the much-needed upgrade on the Rooiwal plant.

"That became a problem when the city chose a hard line against working with [DWS]. I mean, there is a letter that even said, ‘we want your money, not your intervention’."