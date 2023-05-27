Ministerial collaboration essential to addressing load shedding, says Ramokgopa

Speaking on the sidelines of an oversight visit at Bara Hospital on Saturday, Ramokgopa said he would be working with all ministers in the energy sector to address the country's energy crisis.

JOHANNESBURG - Electricity Minister, Kgosientsho Ramokgopa believes that with new executive powers, he will be able to execute his duties fully.

Ramaphosa transferred some ministerial powers from Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe to Ramokgopa.

The Electricity Minister will now be responsible for determining the country's energy shortfall and providing direction on steps that need to be taken to build new generation capacity.

He will also be responsible for coordinating government departments involved in the energy crisis response.

Speaking on the sidelines of an oversight visit at the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital on Saturday, Ramokgopa said he would be working with all ministers in the energy sector to address load shedding.

"Section 34 (2) also talks about procurement of new generation, so the ipp office is there, working with minister Mantashe we can see the need for collaboration to ensure that we bring new generation on board. And in relation to existing generation at Eskom, of course working with minister Gordhan.”

Ramokgopa has just concluded a meeting with Health Department officials. He will do a walkabout around Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital

Meanwhile, the presidency has sought to clarify the powers of all the ministers responsible for electricity and energy.

In a statement released on Saturday, the presidency said Ramokgopa's primary responsibility would be to ensure full implementation of the Energy Action Plan within 12 months.

Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe would still be responsible for all procurement processes related to electricity.

Mantashe's powers when it comes to the procurement of independent power producers (IPPs) would remain intact as would matters related to energy policy.

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan would oversee Eskom.

The presidency further stated that the powers assigned to Ramokgopa would allow him to focus on the energy action plan, without disrupting the routine work of government.