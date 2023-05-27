Mbeki warns some tensions experienced in Africa are intended to sow divisions

The former president said Africans should unite and not succumb to tactics used by external players whose intent is dividing Africa.

CONAKRY - Former president Thabo Mbeki’s warning that some of the tensions experienced across Africa, much like in the past, are intended to sow divisions.

During a wreath-laying ceremony on Friday, where African revolutionary Amilcar Cabral was assassinated in 1973, Mbeki said it was a tactic used all the time.

READ MORE:

The former president is in Guinea’s Conakry for the 13th Africa Day lecture that is to be hosted by his foundation on Saturday.

Mbeki said external players are continuing to meddle in Africa’s affairs.

“What was said about these murders, who killed Amilcar Cabral, is that it’s a tactic used all the time: divisions, divide the people, divide the Africans, you come from Guinea, no you come from Cape Verde… but it emphasises the point that, as Africans, we need to unite, we need to be together.”