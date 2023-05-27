Mashatile: We'll phase out coal power stations 'in our own time at our own pace'

The deputy president reiterated President Cyril Ramaphosa's stance, making it clear that the country was not going to succumb to global pressure to close down coal power supply in South Africa.

EAST LONDON - Deputy President Paul Mashatile said the country would phase out coal power stations in its own time, and would not be pressured by external voices.

Mashatile addressed business stakeholders at the East London International Convention Centre on Saturday, during a two-day oversight visit in the Eastern Cape.

He said while the Eastern Cape needed to fast-track services, there was vast improvement.

Mashatile made the country’s stance clear, regarding what he called global pressure to close down coal power supply.

"We are saying no, we are not going to do it. We will do it in our own time. I thought maybe they thought we were joking. The president said we will do this at our own pace, taking into our account our own interests."