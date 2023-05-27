Mashatile to conclude oversight visit in the Eastern Cape

The deputy president began his Eastern Cape visit on Friday in Lusikisiki where he provided feedback to communities on government's progress on the District Development Model.

EAST LONDON - Deputy President Paul Mashatile is expected to visit the Buffalo City metro on Saturday as part of a two-day visit to the Eastern Cape.

The deputy president's oversight visits are part of government's efforts to improve the functioning of municipalities.

Mashatile is accompanied by a delegation of six ministers and deputy ministers.

The deputy president is expected to engage with local business owners in Buffalo City.

He is set to conclude his tour with a visit to the royal family of the amaRharhabe kingdom.