It's all systems go at King Shaka Airport following fire alarm scare

Airports Company South Africa explained that the fire system detected smoke from one of its retail shops on Friday, triggering the alarm.

JOHANNESBURG - It's all systems go at King Shaka International Airport on Saturday following a smoke alarm that was triggered on Friday afternoon.

Airports Company South Africa explained that the fire system detected smoke from one of its retail shops, triggering the alarm.

The company confirmed that there were no injuries following the scare.

"We would like to express our sincere apologies to all our passengers and visitors for the inconvenience and unnecessary concern this might have given rise to," said ACSA regional chairperson Nkosinathi Myataza.

"We urge our passengers to continue observing all our emergency protocols while visiting our airports."