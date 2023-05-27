Govt sets up pop-up clinic near Hammanskraal to deal with cholera outbreak

The department said it hoped this would alleviate some of the pressure on the nearby Jubilee District Hospital that's been inundated with people complaining of vomiting, stomach cramps, nausea and fever.

JOHANNESBURG - The health department has set up a makeshift clinic near Hammanskraal in Tshwane to screen patients with cholera symptoms.

The department said if needed, people will be sent from the clinic to the hospital for treatment.

At least 21 people have died following the outbreak in the north of Pretoria.

Meanwhile, the department of water and sanitation said Hammanskraal residents have lost confidence in its ability to provide safe, drinking water.

Authorities have requested residents not to drink the tap water as it's not safe for human consumption.

Deputy Water and Sanitation Minister David Mahlobo said government water entities are facing a trust deficit in Hammanskraal and surroundings.

Eyewitness News reported this week that Hammanskraal residents don't trust the water from tankers provided by the municipality.

With the source of the Cholera outbreak still unknown, Mahlobo said the distrust in water provided by the government will continue to grow.

"How the water is being handled from the point of extraction until it arrives in people's home and how we are going to actually ensure all water service authorities, they must publicise their results."

The Tshwane metro and water department is planning on approaching National Treasury and the Development Bank of Southern Africa for financial assistance to deal with the Hammanskraal water crisis.