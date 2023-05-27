Gauteng Health MEC has faith Ramokgopa can help end power cuts at hospitals

Nkomo-Ralehoko and the Electricity Minister met with officials from the Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital on Saturday to assess the impact of power cuts on the facility.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Health MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko said she believes that interventions by Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa will assist to avert load shedding at the country's healthcare facilities.

The MEC said hospitals across the province have to stop all operations when load shedding hits.

She said if healthcare facilities did not experience load shedding, lives could be saved.

"We stop all the operations. We can't take anyone to the theatre. We have 35 theatres here at Bara alone. We cancel operations. That's the main problem. Even the food that we have, you find that we can't provide food to the patients. Because it's not the right food and we don't have stoves."