Cholera outbreak: Death toll rises to 24

JOHANNESBURG - Two more people have died from the cholera outbreak as the country grapples with the acute diarrhoeal disease.

This brings the total number of deaths to 24.

The Department of Health's Foster Mohale said the latest two people who succumbed to the waterborne disease are from Gauteng.

Hammanskraal – north of Pretoria has been the hardest-hit area countrywide since cholera was declared an official outbreak last weekend.

The Gauteng Health Department said as of Friday, 75 patients were admitted to hospital for diarrhoeal disease, with 15 of them confirmed cholera cases.

However, as of last Friday Jubilee Hospital has seen 215 patients presenting with the disease.

The health department has since set up a makeshift clinic near Hammanskraal to screen patients with cholera symptoms.

