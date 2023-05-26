Water dept blames previous Tshwane administrations for Hammanskraal water crisis

The Pretoria North area has been hit with a cholera outbreak, claiming at least 22 lives. On Friday, political heads from the water department and the Tshwane municipality held a joint media briefing to announce a partnership in tackling the issue.

JOHANNESBURG - The department of water and sanitation says a refusal of cooperation by previous administrations in Tshwane had caused the delay in solving the water crisis in Hammanskraal.

Over the past seven years, the Tshwane municipality has been governed by the Democratic Alliance (DA) while national government is in the control of the African National Congress (ANC).

Minister for Water and Sanitation Senzo Mchunu said that these political dynamics had made it hard for these two government entities to work together in addressing serious issues.

"The real problem was that Tshwane municipality, headed by the then-mayor before this one, he was just not in the spirit of cooperation, cooperating with us, couldn't hold any meeting."

Cilliers Brink, Tshwane Executive Mayor, was also vague when speaking about the engagements he has had with the Department of Water and Sanitation.



Brink said commitments for a good partnership between the local and national government.

Themba Fosi, Tshwane MMC for Utilities and Operations, said the source of the cholera outbreak has not been tracked down yet and tests on water tanker trucks are still ongoing



He said tap water from the Temba treatment plant - which supplies Hammanskraal - is still not safe.

Meanwhile, Tshwane Mayor Cilliers Brink said that the water crisis in Hammanskraal could not be solved without inter-governmental cooperation.

"This is the first step of what I believe to be, a clean break with the past, the failures, the disputes, the squabbles and the excuses."

Brink and Mchunu are set to hold another media briefing next week where they will outline details and timelines of government’s response to the water crisis in Hammanskraal.