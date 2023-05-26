St Albans prison 'not fit for human habitation' & 'should be bulldozed', says MP

The justice committee received a briefing from the department of correctional services on the poor state of some of the country’s biggest prisons.

CAPE TOWN - South Africa’s prisons have again come under the spotlight in Parliament, with MPs calling for some to be demolished.

Members of the justice and correctional service committee have also accused the department of public works and infrastructure of “human rights abuses” for neglecting the country’s prisons.

But Public Works Minister Sihle Zikalala told the committee that they would be getting rid of underperforming contractors in an effort to improve the situation.

MPs said that some of the prisons visited during oversight were not fit for habitation.

Committee member, Glynnis Breytenbach, even suggested that some be demolished.

"Everybody in this room who’s seen St Albans Prison knows that St Albans should be bulldozed and rebuilt. It’s not a prison, it’s not fit for human habitation."

But newly-appointed minister, Sihle Zikalala, said that the department will now stop appointing too many contractors who are at the centre of the poor maintenance.

"We also acknowledge that most of the poor quality of the work delivered is because of the companies that are contracted."

He says a special project team will be appointed to oversee prison maintenance.