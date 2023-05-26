Scopa calls on De Ruyter to hand over private Eskom intelligence report

Parliament has previously heard that Eskom does not have a copy of the document.

CAPE TOWN - Parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) is calling on former Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter to hand over a report on the covert intelligence gathering that was done at Eskom.

The elusive report was a hot topic again on Friday as national security advisor Sydney Mufamadi was questioned on his knowledge of it.



Mufamadi on Friday said he had little interest in obtaining a copy and provided advice based on the briefing he received from De Ruyter.

The national security advisor said that his role in this saga had been overstated, as well as his influence over President Cyril Ramaphosa.

He said that it was not his place to demand a copy of the off-the-books Eskom intelligence report nor to test the veracity of the claims.

Mufamadi said that he was asked by Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan merely to attend the meeting called by De Ruyter, to give advice.

"I don’t have that very glorious curiosity," Mufamadi said.

"Because you were briefed?" the ANC's Sakhumzi Somyo asked.

"Yes, it was enough, because what was I going to do with it?" Mufamadi said.

Mufamadi advised that the information be handed to the police.

Meanwhile, Scopa chairperson, Mkhuleko Hlengwa, said that he would now ask Parliament’s legal services to ask De Ruyter to submit the report to Parliament.