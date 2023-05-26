SA delegation arrives in Malawi for extradition hearing of Bushiris

Shepherd and Mary Bushiri fled to Malawi after violating their South African bail conditions. They were charged with fraud, theft, and money laundering in 2020.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African government has confirmed that a delegation of its top law enforcement officials had arrived in Malawi to participate in the extradition hearing for the two fugitives, Shepherd and Mary Bushiri.

The Malawian couple was charged in South Africa in 2020 with fraud, theft, and money laundering.

The self-proclaimed prophet had accumulated at least five warrants of arrest while he was still under investigation for the rape of multiple members of his Enlightened Church gatherings.

But the fugitive church leaders violated their bail conditions and fled to Malawi, claiming they wouldn't get a fair trial in South Africa.

Three years later, their hearing has been scheduled for 30 May in their home country.

“And the delegation consists of senior and highly experienced prosecutors from the NPA [National Prosecuting Authority] and the Investigating Directorate as well as highly experienced investigators from the South African Police Services,” said the Correctional Services Department’s Chrispin Phiri.